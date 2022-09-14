Dr. Valeriy Sabodash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabodash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valeriy Sabodash, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Valeriy Sabodash, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Dniepropetrovsk State Medical Academy and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Neurology Specialists9730 COMMERCE CENTER CT, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 590-9190
Neurology Specialists1890 SW Health Pkwy Ste 100, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 590-9190
Neurosurgery of Sarasota5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 530, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 487-2160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is trying to help me and won’t give up.
About Dr. Valeriy Sabodash, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian
- UCLA Greater Los Angeles VA MC
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Dniepropetrovsk State Medical Academy
- Neurology
Dr. Sabodash has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabodash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabodash speaks Russian.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabodash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabodash.
