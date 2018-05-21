Dr. Valeriy Chernov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chernov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valeriy Chernov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valeriy Chernov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY.
Dr. Chernov works at
Locations
FEGS Resource Center938 Kings Hwy Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 998-3235
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very loving and caring treat patients like family the best ever
About Dr. Valeriy Chernov, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1144232257
Education & Certifications
- SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Psychiatry
