Dr. Valeriia Shnayder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valeriia Shnayder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Dr. Shnayder works at
Locations
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge6740 4th Ave Fl 3, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (929) 455-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had the most thorough physical examination with Dr. Schnayder. She's knowledgeable, personable, takes her time, examines your whole body and she also explains what she's doing and why. I feel like I just hit a jackpot! Strongly recommend!
About Dr. Valeriia Shnayder, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1316479520
