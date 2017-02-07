Dr. Valerie Wheelock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wheelock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Wheelock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valerie Wheelock, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Austin, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7004 FM 2244 Rd Bldg 1 Ste 210, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 327-0562
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wheelock?
She is professional and her team is incredible. I would recommend her in a heart beat.
About Dr. Valerie Wheelock, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1871694349
Education & Certifications
- Austin Pediatric Education Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wheelock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wheelock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wheelock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wheelock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wheelock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wheelock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wheelock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.