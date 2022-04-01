See All Family Doctors in Exton, PA
Dr. Valerie Vilbert, DO

Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Valerie Vilbert, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.

Dr. Vilbert works at Bryn Mawr Medical Speclst Assoc in Exton, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association
    495 Thomas Jones Way Ste 306, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 879-6992
    Tick Borne Disease Center of Sepa
    915 Old Fern Hill Rd Ste D500, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chester County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2022
    Wow. Each time I have a need to see Dr. Vilbert I feel I have received the best care. I never like to bother doctors with my insignificant issues but she always takes the time to go over each of my issues, discusses how to proceed, and gently nudges me with other well and healthy items I need to do. She checks back with me after I have had issues and generally cares. Best doctor I have ever had. So kind and thorough.
    About Dr. Valerie Vilbert, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1316207293
    Education & Certifications

    • Bryn Mawr Family Practice
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • McGill U, Quebec
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valerie Vilbert, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vilbert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vilbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vilbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vilbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

