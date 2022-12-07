See All Dermatologists in Plano, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Valerie Truong, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (190)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Valerie Truong, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma.

Dr. Truong works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in Corsicana, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano
    5030 Tennyson Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 985-9003
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Corsicana
    401 Hospital Dr # 100, Corsicana, TX 75110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 875-0413
  3. 3
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian
    8210 Walnut Hill Ln Bldg 1810, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 373-3376

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 190 ratings
    Patient Ratings (190)
    5 Star
    (183)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Valerie Truong, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Vietnamese
    • 1245572643
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • University Of Oklahoma College Medicine
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital
    • University of Oklahoma
    • University Of Oklahoma, Norman, Oklahoma
    • Dermatology
