Overview

Dr. Valerie Truong, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma.



Dr. Truong works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in Corsicana, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.