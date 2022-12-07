Dr. Valerie Truong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Truong, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Truong, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma.
Dr. Truong works at
Locations
U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano5030 Tennyson Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 985-9003Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
U.S. Dermatology Partners Corsicana401 Hospital Dr # 100, Corsicana, TX 75110 Directions (903) 875-0413
U.S. Dermatology Partners Dallas Presbyterian8210 Walnut Hill Ln Bldg 1810, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 373-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Truong answered all my questions and made me feel comfortable. The process went as quickly as possible. I would highly recommend her for this type of surgery.
About Dr. Valerie Truong, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University Of Oklahoma College Medicine
- Scripps Mercy Hospital
- University of Oklahoma
- University Of Oklahoma, Norman, Oklahoma
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Truong has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Truong has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Truong speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Vietnamese.
190 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.