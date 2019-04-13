Overview

Dr. Valerie Thomas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Diabetes & Endocrinology Assocs in Providence, RI with other offices in Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.