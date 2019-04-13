Dr. Valerie Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Thomas, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Diabetes & Endocrinology Assc Inc100 Highland Ave Ste 203, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 751-6179
- 2 400 Bald Hill Rd Fl 1, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 351-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas gets a 4 but the office gets a 2. I need to reach Dr. Thomas yet when I call at various hours during the day (M-F), I cannot get through. I get to a voice mailbox that isn't accepting messages. So I try to use their "Contact us" feature on the website and that is no longer functioning either. There is no way to reach Dr. Thomas.
About Dr. Valerie Thomas, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1912005901
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Portuguese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
