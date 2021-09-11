See All Allergists & Immunologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Valerie Tausch, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3 (38)
29 years of experience
Dr. Valerie Tausch, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Tausch works at Allergy & Asthma Center Inc. in Albuquerque, NM.

    Allergy & Asthma Center Inc.
    1224 Pennsylvania St NE Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 255-1512
    8205 Spain Rd NE Ste 101, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 255-1512

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma

Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Sep 11, 2021
    I have been going to Dr T for a few years now and I cant say enough good things about her , To give you a example of what kind of MD she is back a couple of years ago when my asthma was out of control I got a call at about 9:30 at night , it was Dr T and she had been doing some research into my problems and thought she had found the solution .No network big hospital doctor has ever shown that much dedication to my health and well being .
    Randy — Sep 11, 2021
    About Dr. Valerie Tausch, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • English
    • 1285826867
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Tausch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tausch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tausch works at Allergy & Asthma Center Inc. in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Tausch’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tausch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tausch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tausch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tausch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

