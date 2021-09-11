Dr. Tausch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerie Tausch, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Tausch, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Tausch works at
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Center Inc.1224 Pennsylvania St NE Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 255-1512
- 2 8205 Spain Rd NE Ste 101, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 255-1512
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr T for a few years now and I cant say enough good things about her , To give you a example of what kind of MD she is back a couple of years ago when my asthma was out of control I got a call at about 9:30 at night , it was Dr T and she had been doing some research into my problems and thought she had found the solution .No network big hospital doctor has ever shown that much dedication to my health and well being .
About Dr. Valerie Tausch, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1285826867
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tausch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tausch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tausch works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Tausch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tausch.
