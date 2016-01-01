See All Oncologists in Pleasanton, CA
Dr. Valerie Sugiyama, MD

Oncology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Dr. Valerie Sugiyama, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.

Dr. Sugiyama works at Stanford Express Care Clinic in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in Turlock, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stanford Health Care Pleasanton 5565
    5565 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 320, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 416-6600
    Intermed Imaging A Medical Corporation
    880 E Tuolumne Rd, Turlock, CA 95382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 416-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care
  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Valerie Sugiyama, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548336795
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valerie Sugiyama, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugiyama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sugiyama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sugiyama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sugiyama has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Open and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugiyama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugiyama. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugiyama.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugiyama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugiyama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

