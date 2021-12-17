Overview

Dr. Valerie Sorkin-Wells, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Sorkin-Wells works at Arizona Wellness Center Women in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.