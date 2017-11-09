See All Forensic And Legal Medicine Specialists in Lauderhill, FL
Dr. Valerie Solomon, MD

Legal Medicine
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Valerie Solomon, MD is a Legal Medicine Specialist in Lauderhill, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.

Dr. Solomon works at Valerie T Solomon MD in Lauderhill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valerie T Solomon MD
    1600 NW 40th Ave Ste 200, Lauderhill, FL 33313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 583-1971

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Throat Pain
Gastritis
Sarcoidosis
Throat Pain
Gastritis
Sarcoidosis

Throat Pain
Gastritis
Sarcoidosis
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 09, 2017
    Absolutely love Dr. Solomon, She is very thorough in the kind of care she offers. She is exceptional. My only issue is the wait time, but once you get into the examination room she treats you as if you are the only patient she has.
    Colleen in Ft Lauderdale — Nov 09, 2017
    About Dr. Valerie Solomon, MD

    Specialties
    • Legal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295848158
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Dr. Valerie Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solomon works at Valerie T Solomon MD in Lauderhill, FL. View the full address on Dr. Solomon’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

