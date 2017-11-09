Dr. Valerie Solomon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Solomon, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Solomon, MD is a Legal Medicine Specialist in Lauderhill, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Dr. Solomon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valerie T Solomon MD1600 NW 40th Ave Ste 200, Lauderhill, FL 33313 Directions (954) 583-1971
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
Absolutely love Dr. Solomon, She is very thorough in the kind of care she offers. She is exceptional. My only issue is the wait time, but once you get into the examination room she treats you as if you are the only patient she has.
About Dr. Valerie Solomon, MD
- Legal Medicine
- English, Creole
- 1295848158
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
Dr. Solomon speaks Creole.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.