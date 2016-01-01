Dr. Smith-Gamble accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valerie Smith-Gamble, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Smith-Gamble, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Primacy Care & Hope Clinic Pharmacy1453 Hope Way, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 893-9390
Tennessee Valley Healthcare System - Alvin C. York Veterans Affairs Medical Center3400 Lebanon Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Valerie Smith-Gamble, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1265483101
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
