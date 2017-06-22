Overview

Dr. Valerie Sharpe, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Longmeadow, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.



Dr. Sharpe works at Wound Care Specialists in Longmeadow, MA with other offices in Springfield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.