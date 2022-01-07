See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Manhasset, NY
Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Valerie Schulz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Schulz works at Women's Comprehensive Health Center in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Women's Comprehensive Health Center
    1554 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
C-Section
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Artificial Insemination Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.9
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1184757064
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Dr. Valerie Schulz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schulz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schulz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schulz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schulz works at Women's Comprehensive Health Center in Manhasset, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schulz’s profile.

    Dr. Schulz has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schulz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schulz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schulz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schulz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schulz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

