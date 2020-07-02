Overview

Dr. Valerie Scholten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with University Of Ne Med Center



Dr. Scholten works at Desert Sage OB/GYN in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.