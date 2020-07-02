Dr. Valerie Scholten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scholten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Scholten, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Scholten, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with University Of Ne Med Center
Dr. Scholten works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Desert Sage OB/GYN5533 E Bell Rd Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 466-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scholten?
I have been a patient of Dr. Scholten for about 15yrs. Besides being a truly competent OB/GYN she is genuinely kind and compassionate. She has a calming and assuring demeanor. I have never felt rushed with Dr. Scholten as she has always been so gracious and patient in listening to my many questions. She has called me personally on many occasions. As I have a substantial family history of cancers, I feel confident that I am in the best of care. She keeps me accountable in taking care of myself which I am so thankful for. Her staff is just amazing as well! For these reasons among many more Dr. Scholten is never allowed to retire!
About Dr. Valerie Scholten, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1295846095
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ne Med Center
- University of Arizona
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scholten has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scholten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scholten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scholten works at
Dr. Scholten speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Scholten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scholten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scholten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scholten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.