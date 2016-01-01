Dr. Schneider has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerie Schneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Schneider, MD is a Pulmonologist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 675 Ygnacio Valley Rd Ste B206, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (925) 933-3194
Hospital Affiliations
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Valerie Schneider, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689669830
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
