Dr. Valerie Suarez Santos, DMD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Valerie Suarez Santos, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Winter Garden, FL.
Dr. Suarez Santos works at
Lake Hancock Dental Care16017 New Independence Pkwy, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 604-7772Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 2:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Everybody in the office is friendly and make you feel appreciated. All on time, no wasted time. Latest technology available.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1649510876
