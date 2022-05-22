Dr. Relacion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerie Relacion, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Relacion, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in North Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Relacion works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valerie T. Relacion, MD, PC11810 Grand Park Ave Ste 500, North Bethesda, MD 20852 Directions (301) 396-7698
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Relacion?
Dr. Relacion has been so helpful to me. She listens and is always compassionate and reassuring. She's knowledgeable about the many issues women face at different points in their lives. She is also great with kids and has helped my child with her ADHD diagnosis.
About Dr. Valerie Relacion, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1427020478
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Relacion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Relacion works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Relacion. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Relacion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Relacion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Relacion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.