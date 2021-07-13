Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerie Myers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valerie Myers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Myers works at
Locations
Valerie P. Myers M.d. Inc.10 Congress St Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 449-6223
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Myers for nearly 20 years. She is thoughtful, knowledgeable, forthright and caring. My questions are always answered to my satisfaction. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a GYN, especially women who are post menopausal and need better answers from a doctor other than “you’re just getting old”.
About Dr. Valerie Myers, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1396747754
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Myers has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Myers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.