Dr. Valerie Mechanik, MD
Dr. Valerie Mechanik, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine.
Adriana P Suarez, MD4302 N Habana Ave Ste 300, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 870-3890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Valerie C Mechanik MD2901 W Saint Isabel St Ste B, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 870-3890
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mechanik is always willing and able to assist with any problems and discuss options. Never made to feel rushed. She is always so interested in her patient's well being.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Spanish
- U South Fla Affil Hosps
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
