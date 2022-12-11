Dr. Valerie Lyon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Lyon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Lyon Primary Care PLLC59 E 54th St Rm 23, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 750-2109
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lyon is great. She is kind but also keeps it real. I trust her and her staff is very kind.
About Dr. Valerie Lyon, MD
- Family Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1073509204
Education & Certifications
- South Nassau Comm Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
