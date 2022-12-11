Overview

Dr. Valerie Lyon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lyon works at Lyon & Martin Medical Associates, P.C. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.