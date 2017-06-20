Dr. Valerie Lewis-Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis-Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Lewis-Morris, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Lewis-Morris, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Locations
Pediatric Dept of Mount Sinai Bi10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She delivered two of my children. She was very motherly making me feel assured and my husband. Even when I had a hemorrhage she kept me focused while she did her job. Everything turned out fine. She's the best.
About Dr. Valerie Lewis-Morris, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
