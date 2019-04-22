See All Ophthalmologists in West Des Moines, IA
Overview

Dr. Valerie Kounkel, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Dr. Kounkel works at Physicians Eye Clinic in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia, Stye and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2101 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 225-2566

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Apr 22, 2019
    I recently had cataract surgery by Dr. Kounkel. She explained the surgery, options I had for intraocular lenses and answered all of my questions. She was very thorough with the post operation instructions and always spent extra time answering my questions. I want to thank her for my excellent vision.
    — Apr 22, 2019
    About Dr. Valerie Kounkel, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437118064
    Education & Certifications

    • Faoco
    • Ohio University/Doctors Hospital
    • Horizon Health System/Riverside Osteopathic Hospital
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valerie Kounkel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kounkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kounkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kounkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kounkel works at Physicians Eye Clinic in West Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Dr. Kounkel’s profile.

    Dr. Kounkel has seen patients for Presbyopia, Stye and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kounkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kounkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kounkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kounkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kounkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

