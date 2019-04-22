Dr. Valerie Kounkel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kounkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Kounkel, DO
Overview
Dr. Valerie Kounkel, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

Locations
Elizabeth A Brown MD2101 Westown Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 225-2566
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had cataract surgery by Dr. Kounkel. She explained the surgery, options I had for intraocular lenses and answered all of my questions. She was very thorough with the post operation instructions and always spent extra time answering my questions. I want to thank her for my excellent vision.
About Dr. Valerie Kounkel, DO
Ophthalmology
28 years of experience
- English
- 1437118064
Education & Certifications
- Faoco
- Ohio University/Doctors Hospital
- Horizon Health System/Riverside Osteopathic Hospital
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE

