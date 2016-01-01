Overview

Dr. Valerie Jones, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Warm Springs, GA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Columbia U College Of Physicians & Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians & Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians & and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Augusta University Medical Center in Warm Springs, GA with other offices in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.