Dr. Valerie Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Jones, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Warm Springs, GA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Columbia U College Of Physicians & Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians & Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians & and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Roosevelt Warm Springs Ltac Hospital6135 Roosevelt Hwy, Warm Springs, GA 31830 Directions (706) 655-5461
-
2
Neurology Associates of Spokane715 S Cowley St Ste 224, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 473-6706
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
About Dr. Valerie Jones, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1912195603
Education & Certifications
- Columbia-Presbyn Med Ctr-Columbia P&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;S|New York Medical College-Saint Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers|University Of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital|Columbia-Presbyn Med Ctr-Columbia P&amp;amp;amp;amp;S|New York Medica
- Cabrini Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Columbia U College Of Physicians & Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians &amp; Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians &amp;amp;amp; Surgeons|Columbia U College Of Physicians &
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jones speaks French and Spanish.
Dr. Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.