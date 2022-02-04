Dr. Valerie Harvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Harvey, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Harvey, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.
Dr. Harvey works at
Locations
-
1
Tidewater Physicians MULTISPECIALTY GROUP DERMATOLOGY860 Omni Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 232-8856
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harvey?
They whole appointment making, check in process, covid safety precautions and clinic appearance were tops. Everyone was so friendly. Dr. Harvey was very personable, knowledgeable and caring about my skin condition. A perfect rating for this clinic and staff. You won't be disappointed.
About Dr. Valerie Harvey, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427027978
Education & Certifications
- Washington Hospital Center
- University of Maryland Medical System
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harvey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harvey works at
Dr. Harvey has seen patients for Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harvey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.