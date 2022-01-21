Dr. Hadam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerie Hadam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valerie Hadam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Hadam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ues Twinsburg Inc8819 Commons Blvd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (216) 844-3800
-
2
Uhmp - Mrsa - Landerbrook5850 Landerbrook Dr Ste 100, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 646-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hadam?
She was very responsive to my needs and not rushed during my visits. She also is a doctor who has not failed to respond back to me on a weekly basis after I have submitted my glucose numbers to her. This has definitely held me accountable .
About Dr. Valerie Hadam, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1811187750
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hadam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadam works at
Dr. Hadam has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.