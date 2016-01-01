Dr. Gutterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valerie Gutterman, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Gutterman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 420 Lexington Ave Rm 1644, New York, NY 10170 Directions (212) 861-3313
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. Valerie Gutterman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1518025840
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutterman speaks Hebrew.
Dr. Gutterman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.