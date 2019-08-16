Overview

Dr. Valerie Gorman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.



Dr. Gorman works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Waxahachie, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.