Dr. Valerie Gorman, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Valerie Gorman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Waxahachie, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie.

Dr. Gorman works at Texas Colon & Rectal Specialists in Waxahachie, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Surgical Specialists
    2460 N Interstate Highway 35 E Ste 215, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 800-9830
  2. 2
    Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
    4700 Alliance Blvd, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 814-2000
  3. 3
    Surgery Center of Waxahachie
    106 Lucas St, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 843-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 16, 2019
    Highly skilled and extremely caring surgeon.
    About Dr. Valerie Gorman, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376576017
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valerie Gorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorman has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

