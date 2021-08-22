See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Valerie Golburt, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Valerie Golburt, MD

Dermatology
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Valerie Golburt, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Golburt works at Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Upper East Side (Park Ave) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Weinberg, MD
10 (404)
View Profile
Dr. David Khalil, MD
Dr. David Khalil, MD
10 (3)
View Profile
Christine Chen, PA-C
Christine Chen, PA-C
10 (44)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Upper East Side (Park Ave)
    55 E 72nd St Apt 1E, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 996-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Warts
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Golburt?

    Aug 22, 2021
    Dr. Goldburt is one of the best doctors in the universe. She is so caring, nice and she goes out of her ways to help me. She is my dermatologist, counselor, and guardian angel. She is my shero/hero. I am so lucky that I have Dr. Goldburt as my doctor. I would recommend Dr. Goldburt to my family and friends.
    Kashfia — Aug 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Valerie Golburt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Valerie Golburt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Golburt to family and friends

    Dr. Golburt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Golburt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Valerie Golburt, MD.

    About Dr. Valerie Golburt, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023213873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Down State Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valerie Golburt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golburt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golburt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golburt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golburt works at Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Upper East Side (Park Ave) in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Golburt’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Golburt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golburt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golburt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golburt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Valerie Golburt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.