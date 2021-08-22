Dr. Valerie Golburt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golburt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Golburt, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Golburt, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Golburt works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology, P.C. - Upper East Side (Park Ave)55 E 72nd St Apt 1E, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 996-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Golburt?
Dr. Goldburt is one of the best doctors in the universe. She is so caring, nice and she goes out of her ways to help me. She is my dermatologist, counselor, and guardian angel. She is my shero/hero. I am so lucky that I have Dr. Goldburt as my doctor. I would recommend Dr. Goldburt to my family and friends.
About Dr. Valerie Golburt, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1023213873
Education & Certifications
- Down State Med Ctr
- Lenox Hill Hosp
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Harvard
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golburt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golburt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golburt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golburt works at
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Golburt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golburt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golburt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golburt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.