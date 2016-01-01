Overview

Dr. Valerie Garden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Garden works at CHILCOTT FORREST SCOTT JR MD OFC in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.