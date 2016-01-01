Dr. Valerie Fuller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Fuller, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valerie Fuller, DO is a dermatologist in Fairlawn, OH. Dr. Fuller completed a residency at Michigan State University. She currently practices at Fairlawn Dermatology and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Fuller is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Fairlawn Dermatology LLC55 Merz Blvd, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 864-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SummaCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Valerie Fuller, DO
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- Cuyahoga Falls Gen Hosp
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- Miami University, Oxford, Ohio
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Patient Satisfaction
Dr. Fuller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuller has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.
