Overview

Dr. Valerie Elmalem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Elmalem works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Paralytic Strabismus and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.