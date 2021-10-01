See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Valerie Elmalem, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Valerie Elmalem, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Valerie Elmalem, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Elmalem works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Paralytic Strabismus and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Tribeca Retina Specialist PC
    77 WORTH ST, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 966-3901
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dean C. Polistina MD Pllc
    200 W 57th St Ste 1410, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 957-6933
  3. 3
    New York Eye & Ear Infirmary Eye Faculty Practice
    310 E 14th St Ste 319S, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 979-4022
  4. 4
    Mineola Eye Faculty Practice
    200 Old Country Rd Ste 125, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 408-4900
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Paralytic Strabismus
Bell's Palsy
Stye
Paralytic Strabismus
Bell's Palsy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fourth Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orbit Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Orbital Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Papilledema Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Rhabdomyosarcoma of the Orbit Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Carcinoma of the Eyelid Chevron Icon
Sixth Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Third Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trachoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Trachoma
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Elmalem?

    Oct 01, 2021
    Dr. Elmalem performed ocuplastic surgery on my eyelid following three stages of mohs surgery. It looked very scary before she began, but she had a great team and very confidently closed it up. After one week I will have the stitches removed, and it's looking great. Thank you Dr. E!
    David Bonsey — Oct 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Valerie Elmalem, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Valerie Elmalem, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Elmalem to family and friends

    Dr. Elmalem's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Elmalem

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Valerie Elmalem, MD.

    About Dr. Valerie Elmalem, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306022173
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College Wisconsin
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Stony Brook
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valerie Elmalem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmalem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elmalem has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elmalem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elmalem has seen patients for Stye, Paralytic Strabismus and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elmalem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmalem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmalem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elmalem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elmalem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Valerie Elmalem, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.