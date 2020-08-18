Overview

Dr. Valerie Dunn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Warren, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic and Warren General Hospital.



Dr. Dunn works at Warren General Hospital in Warren, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Lipomas and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.