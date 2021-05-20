Overview

Dr. Valerie Duff, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Kansas City Medical School and is affiliated with Research Medical Center and Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Duff works at Goppert-Trinity Family Care in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.