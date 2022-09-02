Dr. Valerie Deardorff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deardorff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Deardorff, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Deardorff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Belton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Orthopedic Alliance17067 S Outer Rd Ste 301, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (913) 372-6551Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Kansas City Orthopedic Alliance10777 Nall Ave Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 382-6853Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly professional, first class facility. They were prompt and efficient.
About Dr. Valerie Deardorff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1801920780
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami|University Of Miami At Jacksonville Memorial
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Deardorff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deardorff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deardorff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deardorff has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deardorff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Deardorff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deardorff.
