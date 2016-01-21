Overview

Dr. Valerie Crandall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.



Dr. Crandall works at Valerie Crandall MD & Assocs in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.