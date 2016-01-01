Overview

Dr. Valerie Chavez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Chavez works at Epc Aco LLC in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.