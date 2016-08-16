Dr. Valerie Brunetti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Brunetti, DPM
Overview
Dr. Valerie Brunetti, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Stony Brook Surgical Associates Ufpc37 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4545
Stony Brook Surgical Associates Ufpc222 E Main St Ste 209, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 444-8354
Stony Brook University Hospital101 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-8354
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing from emergency room to after care. The level of respect she commands from patients and staff (hospital and her own) is incredible. I loved seeing her. Every time telling me how brave I was (I'm 30 y.o. lol) to making sure me and my family always had our questions answered and made sure we were comfortable.
About Dr. Valerie Brunetti, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1831118330
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Brunetti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brunetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brunetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brunetti has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Bunion and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brunetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brunetti speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brunetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunetti.
