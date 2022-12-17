Dr. Valerie Bossard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bossard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Bossard, MD
Overview
Dr. Valerie Bossard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital and Nazareth Hospital.
Dr. Bossard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valerie Bossard MD PC9815 Roosevelt Blvd Ste C, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 332-8870
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Nazareth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bossard?
Súper profesional and human
About Dr. Valerie Bossard, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1003919507
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bossard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bossard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bossard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bossard works at
Dr. Bossard has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bossard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bossard speaks American Sign Language.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Bossard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bossard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bossard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bossard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.