Dr. Valerie Biousse, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Valerie Biousse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS / CHARLOTTE AMALIE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Biousse works at EMORY EYE CENTER in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Emory Medical Group LLC
    Emory Medical Group LLC
    1365b Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 (404) 778-5360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Optic Neuritis
Diplopia
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Papilledema Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 22, 2020
    Dr. Biousse and her team have been amazing! I am so lucky to be able to see an expert who takes a research interest in my specific health condition. She is always professional and to the point. I can see how some patients might like a little more chatter and friendly banter, but I am here to get well and she knows what she is doing. My condition requires follow-up and they are on top of my scheduling and specific testing at each appointment. I tend to get a little nervous at doctors offices and she never makes me feel that what I have going on is "untreatable" and I appreciate that reassurance.
    About Dr. Valerie Biousse, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1144248972
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS / CHARLOTTE AMALIE
