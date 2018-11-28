Dr. Valerie Ball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Ball, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valerie Ball, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Dukes Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health North Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Locations
1
Otolaryngology Associates LLC11725 Illinois St Ste 445, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 844-7059
2
Champaign Dental Group5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 405, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 844-7059
3
Center for Metabolic & Hormonal Disord9002 N Meridian St Ste 222, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 844-7059
- 4 1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 225, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 844-7059
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Dukes Memorial Hospital
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
she was very pleasant and took the time to explain what she was doing and looking for.
About Dr. Valerie Ball, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
