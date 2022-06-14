Overview

Dr. Valerie Altmann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Altmann works at LIJMC - Dept of Cardiology in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.