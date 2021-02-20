Dr. Valerie Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valerie Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Valerie Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Liberty Township, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
-
1
Tchp Obgyn Liberty Township6939 Cox Rd Ste 350, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Directions (513) 564-1600
-
2
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Obstetrics & Gynecology1171 State Route 28 Ste B100, Milford, OH 45150 Directions (513) 985-9966
-
3
Christ OB-GYN (Allen, Allen, and Young)2752 Erie Ave Ste 3, Cincinnati, OH 45208 Directions (513) 871-0290
-
4
Tchms - Obgyn - Red Bank4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 220, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 871-0290
- Christ Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Allen is an excellent practitioner who is able to balance personalized care with a very busy practice. During a routine checkup in my first visit with her, Dr. Allen noticed a skin condition that other providers had missed. She guided me through followup biopsies and referral to a specialist, which allowed me to receive additional specialized care and treatment for my condition. Followup and communications in MyChart are handled efficiently as well, saving everyone time. Dr. Allen is a smart, talented, and caring provider.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1881985281
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.