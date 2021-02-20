See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Liberty Township, OH
Dr. Valerie Allen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Valerie Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Liberty Township, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Allen works at Tchp Obgyn Liberty Township in Liberty Township, OH with other offices in Milford, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tchp Obgyn Liberty Township
    6939 Cox Rd Ste 350, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 564-1600
  2. 2
    The Christ Hospital Physicians - Obstetrics & Gynecology
    1171 State Route 28 Ste B100, Milford, OH 45150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 985-9966
  3. 3
    Christ OB-GYN (Allen, Allen, and Young)
    2752 Erie Ave Ste 3, Cincinnati, OH 45208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 871-0290
  4. 4
    Tchms - Obgyn - Red Bank
    4460 Red Bank Rd Ste 220, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 871-0290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Abnormalities
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 20, 2021
    Dr. Allen is an excellent practitioner who is able to balance personalized care with a very busy practice. During a routine checkup in my first visit with her, Dr. Allen noticed a skin condition that other providers had missed. She guided me through followup biopsies and referral to a specialist, which allowed me to receive additional specialized care and treatment for my condition. Followup and communications in MyChart are handled efficiently as well, saving everyone time. Dr. Allen is a smart, talented, and caring provider.
    Kris — Feb 20, 2021
    About Dr. Valerie Allen, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881985281
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
