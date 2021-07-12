Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valerie Allen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valerie Allen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Skokie, IL.
Dr. Allen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NorthShore Medical Group9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 1900, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (847) 933-1773
-
2
Champaign Dental Group6450 W Touhy Ave Ste 100, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (847) 583-1000
-
3
NorthShore Medical Group1515 Sheridan Rd Ste 31A, Wilmette, IL 60091 Directions (847) 920-2200
-
4
N S U H Psc - Lincolnwood6810 N McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood, IL 60712 Directions (847) 674-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Allen?
Dr. Allen did a thorough examination and explained everything. She ordered some diagnostic tests and responded immediately to the results -- I felt like she cared -- she is compassionate and thorough. It was my first visit with her and I felt immediately comfortable with her and feel I can trust her advice. I am definitely going to see her again and highly recommend her.
About Dr. Valerie Allen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1346689734
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.