Neurology
Overview

Dr. Valerie Acevedo, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Acevedo works at Newport Beach Neurology Center in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Newport Beach Neurology Center
    901 Dove St Ste 190, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 752-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Greater Newport Physicians
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 29, 2020
    I consulted with Dr. Acevedo and found her and her entire staff to be caring, kind, considerate and thorough. It is rare for me to recommend any doctor to friends or family, but I would make an exception in this case, and definitely recommend Valerie Acevedo.
    Laura - SJC — Aug 29, 2020
    About Dr. Valerie Acevedo, DO

    • Neurology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043258502
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA
    Internship
    • Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • Oral Roberts University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valerie Acevedo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acevedo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Acevedo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Acevedo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Acevedo works at Newport Beach Neurology Center in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Acevedo’s profile.

    Dr. Acevedo has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Acevedo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Acevedo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Acevedo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Acevedo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Acevedo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

