Dr. Valerie Ablaza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valerie Ablaza, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Ablaza works at
Locations
The Plastic Surgery Group37 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 233-1933Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Valerie Ablaza, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780798298
Education & Certifications
- Nashville Plastic Surgery
- New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center
- Albert Einstein Medical College
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Boston College, Chestnut Hill, MA
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ablaza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ablaza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ablaza speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ablaza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ablaza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ablaza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ablaza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.