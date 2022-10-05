Dr. Valeriani Bead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valeriani Bead, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valeriani Bead, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Bead works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates LLC2002 Medical Pkwy Ste 500, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 573-6480
-
2
MedStar Cardiology Associates4175 N Hanson Ct Ste 100, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (301) 809-6880
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I was a patient of Dr. Bead's for 4+ years and had to leave because of a move . He was always pleasant and extremely helpful . A great listener and excellent practitioner . He referred me to another excellent cardiologist which made the move easier. I am grateful for his care .
About Dr. Valeriani Bead, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1396700720
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Med
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bead works at
Dr. Bead has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bead. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.