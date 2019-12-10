See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Winfield, IL
Dr. Valeria Simon, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Valeria Simon, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Valeria Simon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Simon works at Duly Health and Care in Winfield, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL and Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jeffrey Fitzer, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Fitzer, MD
10 (33)
View Profile
Dr. David Aguiar, MD
Dr. David Aguiar, MD
6 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Kimberly Bannon, MD
Dr. Kimberly Bannon, MD
8 (15)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Dupage Hospital
    25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-6091
    Monday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    10350 Haligus Rd Ste 210, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 802-7060
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    302 Randall Rd Ste 303, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 938-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Simon?

    Dec 10, 2019
    This is my second time through MFM and it was an amazing experience. She has a great bedside manor and was very caring. She took the time to have a lengthy conversation. Highly recommend!
    — Dec 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Valeria Simon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Valeria Simon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Simon to family and friends

    Dr. Simon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Simon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Valeria Simon, MD.

    About Dr. Valeria Simon, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366679060
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Irvine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Valeria Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Simon has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Valeria Simon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.