Dr. Valeria Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Valeria Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valeria Simon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Simon works at
Locations
-
1
Central Dupage Hospital25 N Winfield Rd, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-6091Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:30am - 8:30pmFriday6:30am - 6:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10350 Haligus Rd Ste 210, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (847) 802-7060Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 303, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 938-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simon?
This is my second time through MFM and it was an amazing experience. She has a great bedside manor and was very caring. She took the time to have a lengthy conversation. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Valeria Simon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1366679060
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine
- Rush University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon works at
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.