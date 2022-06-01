Dr. Salinas-Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valeria Salinas-Sanchez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Valeria Salinas-Sanchez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LA FRONTERA / DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SCIENCE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Salinas-Sanchez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
3med Health Institute3500 Coral Way Ste 102, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 459-9909
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salinas-Sanchez?
Our family has been with Dr. Salinas for 17 years. I have never met a doctor was cares so much about the child. She doesn't just go with the grain she gives you options and does not make you feel crazy for thinking the way you do.
About Dr. Valeria Salinas-Sanchez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1225119886
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LA FRONTERA / DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SCIENCE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salinas-Sanchez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salinas-Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salinas-Sanchez works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas-Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas-Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinas-Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salinas-Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.