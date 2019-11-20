Overview

Dr. Valeria Perruci, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidade Federal De Pernambuco, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Perruci works at Home Care Now in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.